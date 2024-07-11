CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Acquires £295.68 in Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman purchased 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £295.68 ($378.74).

On Wednesday, June 5th, Albert Soleiman acquired 110 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £302.50 ($387.47).

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 332 ($4.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 285.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 213.78. The stock has a market cap of £929.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,300.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. CMC Markets Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 343 ($4.39).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCX. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.46) price objective on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

