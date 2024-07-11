Clarity Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,323 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Technology accounts for 1.2% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

ROM traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,660. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $77.19.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

