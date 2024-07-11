Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 571 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,926,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,959,000 after buying an additional 376,146 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 961.9% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 155,055 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 69,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.62. 5,765,409 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

