Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,205 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Block comprises about 1.6% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.
In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $76,355.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,066,698.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,222 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SQ traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $64.34. 4,804,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,996,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.52.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
