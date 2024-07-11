Clarity Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,205 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Block comprises about 1.6% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,695,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $76,355.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,066,698.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,222 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Price Performance

SQ traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $64.34. 4,804,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,996,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.