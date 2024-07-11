Clarity Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $917,051,000 after acquiring an additional 263,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $913,752,000 after acquiring an additional 259,403 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,154,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $233.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.96.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

