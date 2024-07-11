Clarity Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 325,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,316. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.