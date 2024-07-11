Clarity Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,220 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

MNST traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. 4,815,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520,841. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.