Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $208,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 86,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9,847.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.24. 1,975,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,545. The company has a market capitalization of $88.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average of $124.24. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

