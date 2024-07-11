Clarity Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,430,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,628,000 after acquiring an additional 853,848 shares during the period. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,197,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,307,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,158,000 after acquiring an additional 727,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,775,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,823,000 after purchasing an additional 688,037 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDVY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,310. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
