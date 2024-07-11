Clarity Capital Partners LLC Buys 7,491 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 229.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,030,000 after acquiring an additional 98,541 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.35.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. 3,279,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,421. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 2.50.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.