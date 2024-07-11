Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Approximately 3,772,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 1,486,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

Cizzle Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £8.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Cizzle Biotechnology Company Profile

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

