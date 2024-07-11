Citigroup Lowers Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $297.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $322.00 to $297.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

NYSE VMC traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.73. 447,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,414. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

