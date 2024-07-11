Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $721.40

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $721.40 and last traded at $716.57, with a volume of 45425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $715.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $664.07.

Cintas Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $693.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cintas’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

