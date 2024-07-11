Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $38.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.14.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chuy’s Price Performance
CHUY opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
