Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.48. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.65.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.