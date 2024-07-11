Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $957,756,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $165,932,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Chubb by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 19,454.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $97,207,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $257.23. 489,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,392. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.29 and its 200-day moving average is $250.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.