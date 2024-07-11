CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Down 59.8% in June

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the June 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CHS Stock Performance
CHS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.96. 9,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,314. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
