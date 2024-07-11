Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 752 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 493.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Regency Centers by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 435,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 256,679 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $68.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

