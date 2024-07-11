Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 737 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,518 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.76.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AKAM traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,799. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

