Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 547 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $15,413,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MAA traded up $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $142.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

