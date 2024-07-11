Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 536 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,587. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

