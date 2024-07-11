Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 425 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Allegion worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,360,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ALLE traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.20. 85,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,732. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.