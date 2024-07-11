Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 21,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.66. The company had a trading volume of 56,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

