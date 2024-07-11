Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Edison International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,632,000 after purchasing an additional 433,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,166,000 after buying an additional 202,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Edison International by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,327,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.80. 159,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,252. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

