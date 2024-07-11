Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,216 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,504 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,883 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,004,129 shares of company stock valued at $166,398,223 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.60. 464,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,403. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

