Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 2,975.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge Global worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Bunge Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $111.49. The company had a trading volume of 67,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

