Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $7.82 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pentair worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $2,908,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $173,280,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.79. 105,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

