Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $64.61. 113,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,376. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

