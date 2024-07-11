Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in FMC by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 827.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.55. 59,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $97.45.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

