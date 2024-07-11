Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 368,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.15. 282,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,930. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

