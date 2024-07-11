Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after buying an additional 103,802 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,710,000 after acquiring an additional 195,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after purchasing an additional 569,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.13. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $194.02.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.21.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

