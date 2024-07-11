Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.20

Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 15535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Chesswood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$52.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 44.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.27.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.90 million. Chesswood Group had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 38.49%. On average, analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.1459969 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

