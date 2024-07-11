Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

