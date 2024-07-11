Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $84.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.63.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

