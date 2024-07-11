Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Position Raised by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 58,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.88. 441,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,182. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.29.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

