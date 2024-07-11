Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.69 and last traded at $38.82. Approximately 230,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 224,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $658.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 2,962.50% and a net margin of 23.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

