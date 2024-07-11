Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $28.97 million and approximately $756,287.77 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 549,039,642 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 549,027,447 with 495,682,884 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.44889433 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $963,292.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

