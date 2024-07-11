Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.75) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

About Central Asia Metals

LON:CAML traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 203 ($2.60). 199,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.07. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 150.60 ($1.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 235 ($3.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £353.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,353.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

