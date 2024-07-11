Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.75) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Central Asia Metals Stock Performance
About Central Asia Metals
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.
