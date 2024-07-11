Celtic (LON:CCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $200.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.56), with a volume of 21592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186.50 ($2.39).

Celtic Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.09 million, a P/E ratio of 744.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.45.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

