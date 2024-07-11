CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in CDW were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CDW by 4.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in CDW by 15.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in CDW by 9.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in CDW by 15.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 204,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $222.46. 108,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $184.99 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

