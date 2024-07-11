CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 372,870 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 125,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

NYSE CBRE traded up $3.59 on Thursday, reaching $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 103,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,834. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

