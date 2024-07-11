Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DYNF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,716. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $33.31 and a one year high of $48.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

