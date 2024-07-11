Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,327 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.98. 328,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.63.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

