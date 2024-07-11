Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 859,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 38,122 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 228,359 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,485,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,077. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.