Catalina Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,695 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.50. 1,872,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

