Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.25. The company had a trading volume of 365,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,483. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.66 and a 200-day moving average of $179.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

