Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 365.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.56. 245,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.