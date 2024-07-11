Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 110,260.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 190,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,617. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.