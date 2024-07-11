Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:FMAR traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. 29,421 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.