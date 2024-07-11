Catalina Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Catalina Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDEC. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $3,015,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS FDEC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.98. 42,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $895.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.